For An Ultra-Crispy Casserole, Use A Shallow Baking Dish
While the perfect casserole recipe is up for debate, it goes without saying that casseroles are typically baked in a casserole dish. It's right there in the name, after all. A casserole is usually made by loading your ingredients of choice — from cheese to pasta to plenty of veggies — into a large, rectangular-shaped oven-safe dish, then baking it for a certain period. If you're making a casserole with a crispy, cheesy crust, your best bet is to use the shallowest baking dish in your cupboard.
If your casserole needs to have several layers (like lasagna — yes, it's a casserole), then a deeper dish is fine. But for as much of that perfectly browned, crispy topping as possible — like with scalloped potatoes, for example — you want to increase the surface area. That's why a dish that is wider and shallower is better than a smaller, deeper casserole dish. And there are a few cooking methods and additional toppings you can use to build that crust even more.
A shallow dish is best for a crispy casserole
Increasing the surface area by using a wide and shallow casserole dish means more of the ingredients are exposed to the oven's high heat. This helps add more crunch to your recipe, due to the larger crust. For a nice and crispy crust, add a cheesy top layer; as the cheese bakes, it will form a crunchy shield over the rest of the dish. Alternatively, you can toast some breadcrumbs in a pan with a little butter, then pile those on top of a casserole as well. As they continue to cook in the oven, they'll get even crispier. If you don't have breadcrumbs on hand, there are a few delicious substitutions that might work even better, such as crumbled buttery crackers.
Before you start, just make sure your dish is oven-safe. Depending on the casserole recipe you're using and the kinds of ingredients, be aware that everything will cook more quickly in a shallow dish, compared to a deeper one. Generally, ceramic is slower to heat up than other kinds of oven-safe dishes (such as metal or glass), so keep that in mind as well.
Tips for building the perfect casserole
Casseroles are often hearty, combining several ingredients to create one solid meal without the need for side dishes (though, those are always welcome). They usually contain a few main ingredients, such as pasta or protein, and some kind of sauce. If you start with a base of mild ingredients like shredded chicken and egg noodles, you can get creative on the additional ingredients and put your spin on the casserole. Roasted veggies, a little bacon, or your favorite cheese will do the trick. Just be sure to add something on top that creates that satisfyingly crispy crust.
When it comes to prep and how long to bake it, the length of time will vary depending on temperature, depth of the dish, and cookware material. Since a shallow pan will cook quicker, you need to watch the casserole more closely to ensure it doesn't burn. It's best to set it to a lower temperature, such as 325 or 350 degrees Fahrenheit when using a shallow dish.