For An Ultra-Crispy Casserole, Use A Shallow Baking Dish

While the perfect casserole recipe is up for debate, it goes without saying that casseroles are typically baked in a casserole dish. It's right there in the name, after all. A casserole is usually made by loading your ingredients of choice — from cheese to pasta to plenty of veggies — into a large, rectangular-shaped oven-safe dish, then baking it for a certain period. If you're making a casserole with a crispy, cheesy crust, your best bet is to use the shallowest baking dish in your cupboard.

If your casserole needs to have several layers (like lasagna — yes, it's a casserole), then a deeper dish is fine. But for as much of that perfectly browned, crispy topping as possible — like with scalloped potatoes, for example — you want to increase the surface area. That's why a dish that is wider and shallower is better than a smaller, deeper casserole dish. And there are a few cooking methods and additional toppings you can use to build that crust even more.