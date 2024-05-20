15 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Herbs

You wouldn't eat a salad without washing the vegetables first, right? So it goes with herbs. Herb plants can trap a lot of dirt and sand in their leaves. Curly parsley is notoriously bad about this, making it essential to give it a really good rinse before you use it. This also keeps your knives from getting ruined when you hit a piece of grit.

There may also be something you can't see lurking in your herbs: bacteria. If an herb is cooked at high heat for enough time, this will most likely kill any bacteria present, but there are many herbs that don't get cooked that way. Cilantro, for instance, is usually eaten raw and often sold with dirty roots and sand all over it. A study from 2014 found that many samples of cilantro plants taken from 13 different farmer's markets (along with basil and parsley, which are also often eaten raw) tested positive for E. coli. Salmonella was also found on some of the parsley.

To keep your herbs healthy, wash them in a sink or bowl of cool water and swish them around to remove the dirt or germs that may be on them. Then spin them in a salad spinner, and make sure to let them dry completely before chopping them up.