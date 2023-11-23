Want To Go All Out With Your Holiday Stuffing? Use Potato Bread

When people make classic homemade stuffing, a few standard ingredients are often used in the dish. Typically, diced vegetables and dried cubes of bread are soaked in broth and baked. Some people may like to add sausage for extra protein or buy a bag of store-bought croutons for faster and easier prep.

However, if you prefer to dice up bread for homemade stuffing, the type of bread you use can have an impact on the finished product. The taste of sourdough bread may overpower the flavor of the other ingredients. A thicker, crusty baguette may have difficulty absorbing the flavors of seasoning or broth. Enter potato bread, which we think may be the perfect choice for your next batch of stuffing.

While you may be able to get your fill of potatoes from the side of mashed potatoes often present at Thanksgiving, potato bread can make stuffing extra creamy, fluffy, and filling. The bread adds a boost of potato flavor, which meshes well with the other vegetables in the mixture. All you need to do is swap it for the standard bread in the dish — it's that easy.