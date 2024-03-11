Crunch Up Your Next Casserole With A Cereal Topping

Casserole recipes can be made with ingredients that give them a delightful squashy texture, such as tender meats, creamy cheeses, and soft vegetables. To give the dish some textural balance, there are all kinds of delicious toppings that you can add to a casserole to give them a layer of crispiness. Some typical crunchy toppings for casseroles include breadcrumbs, nuts, potato chips, crackers, crispy fried onions, and pretzel crumbs. However, there's one crunchy topping that you may not have thought of that can actually make your casserole balanced and delicious. Next time you whip up a casserole, top it off with crunchy cereal.

Most cereals have been baked to a crisp. By topping off your casserole with cereal, you'll give your dish a nice balance of crunchiness and creaminess. If you'd like your casserole to have a crispy topping with an extra layer of flavor, you can sprinkle sweet cereal on your casseroles. If all you want is the extra crispy flavor, then opt for unsweetened cereal.