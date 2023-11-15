Heat Up Your Canned Cranberry Sauce This Year For A Whole New World Of Flavor

It's typical to serve cranberry sauce at room temperature, but a hot cranberry sauce with sweet, tart aromas wafting from it can make the meal feel a little more luxurious. If you're using whole berry sauce, you can pour it right from the can into a small pot or saucepan, but if you're using the jellied kind, you'll do best to cut it into chunks and stir those together as they liquefy.

In either case, you'll want to keep a close eye on the heat so it doesn't burn or accidentally cook off more than you wanted. Bring it to a low boil, then lower the heat and let it simmer for roughly around 10 minutes, or however long it takes to get to a heat and consistency that you're happy with.

You could transfer the warmed sauce directly to the serving bowl from the stove and just enjoy it as is, with the heat really helping its flavors open up and marry with everything else on your plate. But if you have the time, this is your chance to elevate and customize the flavor by simply making a few additions as it simmers.