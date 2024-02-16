13 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid When Cooking With Nuts

Nuts are tasty enough in their raw state, but when they're toasted, they really shine. Browning nuts helps to develop their flavor, turning their regular, slightly creamy tones into deep, complex combinations of tastes. Toasting any type of nut unlocks its earthiness in full force, which can then help to round out your food's flavor profile and provide a balance to acidity and heat. Using raw nuts in your meals, though, will mean you don't get any of this layered flavor, and they're likely to get lost among the other, stronger-tasting ingredients in your food. You also miss out on the extra crunch you get when you toast nuts, as the heat helps to crisp them slightly.

You've got three main options when it comes to toasting nuts: Frying them in a skillet, popping them in your oven, or blasting them in the microwave. Frying them may seem like a speedy alternative that gives you a clear view of your nuts while they're toasting, but it can be a high-risk method that burns them in seconds if you're not careful. The oven, on the other hand, allows you to go lower and slower with your browning, and toast more nuts in one go — but you do lose the visual aspect. While using the microwave can be fast, bear in mind that you'll have to stir the nuts pretty regularly and blast them in shorter intervals. ‌