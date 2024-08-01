August Aldi Finds To For A Sweet End To Summer
Along with its wide selection of grocery essentials, Aldi is well known for its assortment of tasty snacks and treats. Many shoppers have developed a favored devotion to the chain's snack options, which are often included among Aldi Finds, usually located in the center of the store. Aldi Finds are exclusive products only available in limited quantities and for a limited time. That's why shoppers are encouraged to snag new Finds as soon as they become available; these sought-after products won't be around forever.
While August signals the end of summer, the month also brings many new items to Aldi shoppers. Aldi's August Finds features many delectable treats for customers, including breakfast goodies, non-dairy ice cream, chocolate candies, and fruit that recalls the intensely sweet flavor of cotton candy. Along with the many other popular groceries to buy at Aldi in 2024, here are a few sweet ways to bid farewell to the summer season.
Southern Grove Glazed Almonds (Cocoa Glazed or Glazed Donut)
If you love snacking on almonds, Aldi's Southern Grove brand has just the thing for you. Beginning August 7, shoppers can score Glazed Almonds in Cocoa Glazed or Glazed Donut flavors for just $3.69 per bag, which is a real steal when you consider how crave-worthy these almonds are. Even better, research shows almonds help relieve stress thanks to their nutritional content.
Specially Selected Mini Muffins
Aldi's Specially Selected Mini Muffins are perfect for a quick breakfast or as an indulgent snack. These poppable muffins come in strawberry and triple chocolate flavors and will be available for $4.29 per package on August 7. Mini Muffins are bound to be a popular selection among shoppers with back-to-school coming up, so now is a great time to learn how to get the scoop on Aldi's special buys, including limited quantity Finds.
Specially Selected Filled Croissants
Featuring raspberry and cream cheese flavors, Specially Selected Filled Croissants are the perfect way to start your morning. Aldi fans can score these delicious baked goods beginning August 7; each package retails for $3.99. You might be surprised to learn that croissants originated in Austria, not France, and knowing this factoid will only enhance your enjoyment of this Aldi treat.
Belmont Cheesecake (NY Style or Strawberry Swirl)
Homemade cheesecakes can fall victim to lots of common mistakes, so why not indulge in Aldi's ready-made version instead? From the beloved Belmont brand comes New York Style or Strawberry Swirl cheesecakes. Retailing for $9.99 per cake, these desserts offer a convenient option for weeknight dinners (simply thaw and serve). Belmont cheesecakes will hit store shelves starting August 14.
Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes
If you've ever felt that cotton candy grapes are simply too good to be true, Aldi has something great in store for you beginning August 14. Fresh Farms Frozen Cotton Candy Grapes will retail for $3.49 per bag and offer the perfect way to indulge your sweet tooth while still obtaining essential nutrients. Healthy snacking has never been so fun.
Friendly Farms Color Changing Yogurt
A fun and healthy treat ideal for kids and parents alike, Friendly Farms Color Changing Yogurt has a lot to offer Aldi shoppers. Each package costs just $2.49 and features four 4-ounce containers, which means this treat is ideal for sharing and taking on the go. You can snag Friendly Farms yogurt in blueberry and strawberry flavors starting August 14.
Bake Shop Lemon Cookie Sandwich
With Bake Shop Lemon Cookie Sandwiches, you can indulge in summertime flavors even as the close of the season draws near. These tasty cookies feature lemon cream sandwiched by two sugar cookies and will cost just $4.79 per package. Get your lemon fix beginning on August 14. And don't lose hope if you miss weekly Aldi Finds, as products sometimes return to the store.
Benton's Coconut Rolls Sea Salt Caramel
Benton's Coconut Rolls in Sea Salt Caramel is an unexpected snack that hits all the right notes. On August 14, Aldi shoppers can sample these crispy, salty-yet-sweet baked snacks for $3.49 per package. And because they lack artificial colors and flavorings (which are included in the ingredients you'll never find in Aldi products), you can feel good about indulging in this wholesome snack.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones
A dessert like no other, Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones are almost too pretty to eat. This frozen treat features a strawberry and cream top with a tasty cocoa-flavored waffle cone. Only time will tell whether rose cones will join the ranks of must-have Aldi snacks, but the outlook is rosy. This product will be available on August 21, and each box retails for $3.99.
Choceur Pumpkin or Apple Chocolates
If you adore fall treats that look as good as they taste, Choceur Pumpkin or Apple Chocolates are just the thing. From the same brand that makes the Aldi chocolate bar that's too good to deny, these Belgian chocolates are filled with coffee ganache, vanilla cream, and other delectable flavors. Pick up a pack for just $3.99 on August 21.
S'mores Brownies
When you're craving s'mores, Aldi has you covered. The chain's brand of S'mores Brownies will hit store shelves on August 21, just in time for any late-summer camping excursions you have planned. And at just $4.49 per package, this snack is both affordable and tasty. Be sure to check out Daily Meal's ranking of s'mores-flavored snacks for more great finds.
Barissimo Pumpkin Spice or Maple Pecan Pie Coffee
Fall will be here before you know it, and Barissimo Pumpkin Spice and Maple Pecan Pie flavored coffees are the perfect autumnal luxury. While some might prefer non-pumpkin spice autumn flavors, it's hard to deny the appeal of this seasonal mainstay when it comes to coffee drinks. Aldi shoppers can score either flavor for $4.19 per bag starting August 21.
Sundae Shoppe Non-Dairy Oatmilk Ice Cream Pint (Assorted Varieties)
When dietary restrictions are an issue, Sundae Shoppe saves the day. This Aldi brand will offer three varieties of Oatmilk Ice Cream starting August 28: Enjoy vanilla cookie chip, strawberry, or mango coconut for $3.49 per pint. With rumors that an established brand is behind Aldi's Sundae Shoppe ice cream, it's easy to see why these products are so beloved.