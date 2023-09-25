How To Get The Scoop On Aldi's Weekly Special Buys

Aldi boasts such low prices that it doesn't roll out traditional coupons like other grocery chains. What Aldi does have, however, are weekly Special Buys. If you aren't familiar with these offerings, you might also know them as weekly ads. These are Aldi products that have been significantly discounted — we're talking up to 75%. These items can be anything from a bag of oranges to a cool new piece of furniture, and the products are different every single week.

If you like deals, Aldi's weekly Special Buys are certainly something you should take advantage of. But most people are partial to low-priced goods, so these items sell out fast. If you want to stay ahead of the pack, here's how to get an early scoop on Aldi's Special Buys.

Aldi has a special spot on its website dedicated to Special Buys, so if you're on the hunt for deals, keep this page bookmarked. The Special Buys are updated in stores every Wednesday, but you can take a sneak peek at the selection for future weeks through the website, too. That's just one of the reasons you should check Aldi's website before you shop.