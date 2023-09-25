How To Get The Scoop On Aldi's Weekly Special Buys
Aldi boasts such low prices that it doesn't roll out traditional coupons like other grocery chains. What Aldi does have, however, are weekly Special Buys. If you aren't familiar with these offerings, you might also know them as weekly ads. These are Aldi products that have been significantly discounted — we're talking up to 75%. These items can be anything from a bag of oranges to a cool new piece of furniture, and the products are different every single week.
If you like deals, Aldi's weekly Special Buys are certainly something you should take advantage of. But most people are partial to low-priced goods, so these items sell out fast. If you want to stay ahead of the pack, here's how to get an early scoop on Aldi's Special Buys.
Aldi has a special spot on its website dedicated to Special Buys, so if you're on the hunt for deals, keep this page bookmarked. The Special Buys are updated in stores every Wednesday, but you can take a sneak peek at the selection for future weeks through the website, too. That's just one of the reasons you should check Aldi's website before you shop.
What to expect from Aldi's weekly Special Buys
It's hard to gauge exactly what you'll find included in the Special Buys category because the selection is different each week. What we do know is that there's always a wide spectrum of items for customers to choose from. Whether you're seeking an appetizer for a dinner party or something new to plant in the garden, it's a good idea to check the Special Buys page on Aldi's website to see if you can get what you want for less.
Aside from the Special Buys discounts on Aldi's usual stock of produce, flowers, and meat, Aldi Finds are also often a part of the lineup. For those who don't know, Aldi Finds are limited-time items that grace the Aldi shelves. These items can be anything from a new hat to an air fryer. These products are also updated every Wednesday, and if you keep the Special Buys page bookmarked, you'll be able to find out what these limited-time products are in advance each week, too.
Aldi Finds go fast because of their low prices, so it's just another incentive to keep an eye on the website. But for those who love to save, the discounts don't stop there.
Other ways to save at Aldi
To get the most for your money at Aldi, don't stop at perusing the chain's weekly Special Buys. The grocery chain generally offers better deals than most other stores anyway, but there are always more ways to snag an extra discount at Aldi.
If you're in the market for any kind of baked good, from fresh-baked bread to a batch of muffins, Aldi puts these items on sale a few days before the expiration date. (You'll be able to tell if anything is on sale, thanks to the big discount stickers stuck on the packaging.) And let's say you bring home a batch of muffins and you aren't happy with them. Aldi has a Twice as Nice Guarantee in place, so you can get a refund for the product as well as a replacement. So you don't have to worry about losing money just because you didn't like a product.
Lastly, of course, make sure to shop at Aldi on Wednesdays to take advantage of the weekly Special Buys. You don't want those discounted items to sell out before you can get to them.