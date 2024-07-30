Popular Groceries To Buy At Aldi So Far In 2024
Aldi has gone from strength to strength in the United States during recent years. The discount grocer's business model, which prioritizes low prices, has created thousands of loyal customers and made the brand successful enough in the U.S. to commit to a five year expansion plan that'll see 800 new stores added by the end of 2028. In a statement shared by PR Newswire Aldi's CEO Jason Hart said, "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience."
Many Americans readily agree that Aldi sells great products at impressive prices. Despite this high standard, there are some groceries that still manage to stand head and shoulders above the rest. In this article, we have examined various consumer award lists, checked customer reviews, and looked at professional analysis to come up with 10 excellent products that have been incredibly popular during the first half of 2024. Our advice is to not waste any time in adding these items to your weekly shop and don't worry — you can thank us later.
Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf
The Product of the Year Awards USA is one of the largest consumer-voted awards in the world, with some 40,000 people casting votes to decide the best product in a plethora of categories. In the 2024 edition of the awards, Aldi products won an impressive five categories, including the bread category. The winning loaf was Aldi's Specially Selected sliced Italian loaf, a bread that's naturally fermented and made without artificial ingredients or preservatives.
Aside from being voted the best bread by some 40,000 people, this loaf has a lot of fans in stores up and down the United States. This is for several reasons. Most importantly, several of these people note that the bread tastes as close to homemade as possible for a mass-produced product, thanks to it being made with a sourdough culture, and boasting a robust crust. The bread also has a well-balanced crumb that makes it suited to a variety of culinary applications. Add to this the loaf's $4.39 price and it's not difficult to see why so many Aldi shoppers start their day with a slice of Specially Selected sliced Italian bread.
Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake Deli Pizza
Mama Cozzi is a brand well-known to most Aldi shoppers. For years, dependable take and bake pizzas — as well as exceptional frozen pizzas — have been sold under this private label with flavors including cheese, pepperoni, and mega meat. All of these pizzas retail at well under $9 and are sixteen inches in diameter, giving customers plenty of pizza for their money. But value for money is not the only appeal of these pizzas. Other customers note that the proportions of base to sauce to toppings are perfect; the pizzas are busy but not overloaded. What's more, the crusts are sturdy and crisp up nicely. In other words, they offer a great eating experience.
Mama Cozzi's take and bake pizzas at Aldi are so good that they often sell out on Friday evenings as shoppers get ready for the weekend ahead. Aldi customers' love for the pizzas is also reflected by the fact that they've been voted one of Aldi's fan-favorite items every year since Aldi launched the scheme back in 2018. If that's not a ringing endorsement of an Aldi product, we don't know what is.
Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter
Most American butter is made of 80% butterfat, 16 to 18% water, and 2 to 4% milk solids and salt. However, European butter, Irish included, usually boasts a butterfat content between 82 and 90%. Generally speaking, this higher butterfat content makes Irish butter much more flavorful than its American counterpart.
Many Americans became aware of this when Aldi started stocking Kerrygold, a popular brand of Irish butter with a butterfat content of 82%. The positive reviews of this product rolled in thick and fast until, eventually, Aldi stopped selling the brand. Fortunately, Aldi customers weren't without Irish butter for long, as the company swiftly replaced Kerrygold with a private label product: Countryside Creamery pure Irish butter. Although a cheaper alternative, Countryside Creamery is a more than sufficient stand-in for Kerrygold. As one Aldi customer noted on Reddit, "I have bought both Kerrygold and the Aldi version and I don't notice a difference."
Countryside Creamery pure Irish butter is popular with Aldi customers for several reasons other than its rich taste. Some reviewers have noted that it is much easier to spread than American butter, while others, including food YouTuber and influencer Bobby Parrish, celebrate that Countryside Creamery pure Irish butter is made with milk from grass-fed cattle. This improves the butter's taste and, some believe, boosts its nutritional profile; all the more reason to grab yourself a stick or two the next time you shop at Aldi.
Priano Italian Sausage Ravioli
Winner of the Product of the Year USA's pasta category, Priano Italian sausage ravioli is a popular Aldi item that customers frequently enjoy. The fresh ravioli is ready to eat after only three minutes in boiling water and is full of flavor thanks to a filling that contains pieces of sausage and three types of cheese: ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella.
The product's combination of ease and flavor, and the fact it can be paired with a number of Aldi's sauces and sides, makes Priano Italian sausage ravioli a popular choice for quick and easy weeknight meals. As one happy customer wrote on Reddit, "The ravioli are fantastic and the tomato basil sauce is a game changer (if you like that flavor.) And of course, the Aldi garlic knots completed the dinner. I was beyond impressed."
The final reason Priano Italian sausage ravioli is so popular is the product's low price. An 18-ounce packet of the ready-made pasta costs just $5.89. This makes it considerably cheaper than several other ready made meals sold in the grocery store, including Mama Cozzi's pizzas.
Belletti Prosecco
Aldi's wine has a terrific reputation. Not only are the bottles cheap and the styles varied, but they frequently outcompete other, far more expensive wines when it comes to quality, as Aldi's 12 best wines demonstrate. This is especially true for Aldi's Belletti Prosecco, a sparkling wine that has won numerous awards including both the 2024 Product of the Year USA's wine category and a silver medal from USA Wine Ratings. More importantly, Belletti Prosecco has been a firm favorite of Aldi shoppers across the United States for years.
As with so many other Aldi wines, Belletti Prosecco boasts a well-rounded flavor profile that sings of stone fruits, pears, and citrus. The drink's balance — and a price of less than $10 — means it's great value for money. As an Aldi customer wrote on Vivino, "Smoother than most of the Proseccos I've tried. Very good value for the price. All of the flavors of other Proseccos, but without being overly acidic."
Simply Nature Single Origin Whole Bean Coffee
Coffee is a staple in many peoples' homes and, as a result, buying coffee products form a part of many Americans' weekly shopping trips. Unfortunately, the quality of grocery store coffee can leave a lot to be desired. The beans are often old, overly oily, and lacking in nuance. This, however, is not the case when it comes to Aldi's exceptional collection of coffee products, especially its Simply Nature single origin whole bean coffee.
Aldi stocks two whole-bean coffee products under its Simply Nature brand: Honduran organic Fairtrade coffee and Peruvian organic Fairtrade coffee. Both of these products are very popular with Aldi customers and for good reason; at $5.99 they offer incredible quality at an unbeatable price. As one Aldi customer noted on Reddit, "The whole-bean single-origin Peruvian is $5/bag and compares favorably to craft coffee from independent roasters costing 3 times as much." That makes for undeniably excellent value.
Other customers note that, while not incredibly fresh, these two coffees do present impressive flavors when used to make a variety of beverages including americanos, espressos, and pour-overs. None of the drinks end up being overly bitter, and all present a well-balanced profile of dark, toasted notes alongside bright, citrus flavors. It's no wonder that many Aldi customers and food retail experts, including Bobby Parrish, recommend this coffee.
Moser Roth Dark 85% Cocoa Chocolate
Moser Roth is a private-label brand under which some excellent chocolate is sold, particularly its 85% cocoa chocolate. This product is made in Germany before being distributed to Aldi stores around the United States, and is often cited by Aldi customers as one of the products you simply have to buy when shopping at Aldi.
The chocolate presents fantastic berry flavors and has a subtle sweetness as well as an intense bitterness. This is a truly dazzling combination. One person wrote on Amazon, "Every time I taste this chocolate I have the thought, 'I think this is the best chocolate I've ever had.' It is truly a lovely chocolate [...] I will order this chocolate again." Apart from making Moser Roth dark 85% cocoa chocolate the ideal snacking chocolate, this multifaceted flavor profile also ensures the chocolate is well-suited to baking, another reason why so many Aldi customers frequently buy it.
Of course, Moser Roth dark 85% cocoa chocolate wouldn't be an Aldi product if it wasn't a bargain. Each 4.4-ounce bar costs a mere $2.19 — a great deal for what is excellent chocolate.
Simply Nature Sea Salt Caramel Coconut Cashew Crisps
It's always a challenge to find snacks and treats that feel indulgent but aren't going to completely derail your attempts at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Luckily, Aldi's Simply Nature sea salt caramel coconut cashew crisps offer just that, providing a lovely sweet flavor without containing heaps of added sugar. As such, it's no surprise that many health-conscious Aldi customers buy this snack regularly.
Eight of the crisps, a 29-gram portion, only contain six grams of added sugar. This, along with the snack's paleo credentials and 100% natural ingredient list, sees customers like Bobby Parrish singing the praises of the sweet crisps time and again. What's even better is that the snacks still manage to taste great. As one customer noted on Amazon, "Oh my, these are so yummy. I can really taste the coconut. They have the perfect amount of sweetness and I love how thin they are." With a perfect marriage of flavor and nutrition, we'd suggest following in the footsteps of many other Aldi customers and adding Simply Nature's sea salt caramel coconut cashew crisps to your shopping cart.
Emporium Selection Cheddar Parmesan Cheese
Aside from its wine, Aldi is perhaps best known for its cheese. This is for good reason; Aldi consistently stocks one of the best cheese selections of any grocery store brand and does so while maintaining its trademark low prices. Popular options include Gruyère, cranberry white Cheddar, and smoked Gouda. Yet, even amongst all these excellent cheeses, there is one that stands out: Emporium Selection Cheddar Parmesan cheese.
This product is hugely popular thanks to its flavor profile which marries Cheddar's sharp tang with the nutty flavors inherent to good Parmesan. The cheese even boasts the distinctive crystalline crunch of well-aged parmesan. This multifaceted flavor means the cheese is versatile as well as delicious. It can be used on charcuterie boards, in toasties, or even on pizzas. As one customer explained on Reddit, "It's basically cheddar with more depth of flavor from the parm notes. Nice snacking cheese, but also melts well (I like mixing a little with mozzarella when I make pizza or baked pasta)."
Choceur Peanut Butter Cups
When most people think of peanut butter cups they imagine Reese's. But Aldi has somehow managed to create a peanut butter cup that rivals this iconic product in terms of quality and clout. Customers love Aldi's bite-size version, which is sold under the Choceur private label, because the product is made from smooth, decadent peanut butter and exceptionally high-quality milk chocolate. The end result is a very impressive peanut butter cup that's decidedly moreish.
As a fantastic iteration of a well-loved confectionary, it's no surprise that these peanut butter cups get a lot of love online. Some customers claim Choceur's product is better than Reese's, and others even report not buying them for the simple reason that they know they'll eat all the peanut butter cups in one go. At $4.39 for a 12-ounce packet, Choceur's peanut butter cups are not going to break the bank. That being said, if you buy them once, they'll likely become a fixture of your Aldi shop for months, if not years to come.
Methodology
To be included in this article the Aldi products had to hit at least two of the three following criteria. Firstly, the product had recently won a consumer award, whether organized by an independent body or Aldi itself. Secondly, the product had recently been well-reviewed by professional critics or food personalities. This could involve video reviews, write-ups of the product, or similar endorsements. Thirdly, the product had received a plethora of positive, reviews from Aldi customers. These could be posted on chat boards such as Reddit, sites like YouTube, or on websites that sell the same product online, including Amazon. Finally, all products had to still be available for purchase in Aldi U.S. stores at the time of writing.