Popular Groceries To Buy At Aldi So Far In 2024

Aldi has gone from strength to strength in the United States during recent years. The discount grocer's business model, which prioritizes low prices, has created thousands of loyal customers and made the brand successful enough in the U.S. to commit to a five year expansion plan that'll see 800 new stores added by the end of 2028. In a statement shared by PR Newswire Aldi's CEO Jason Hart said, "With up to 40% savings on groceries, new customers are inspired to try us out, and existing customers keep coming back. While price is important, we earn their loyalty by stocking our shelves with only the best products and offering a quicker, easier, and more enjoyable shopping experience."

Many Americans readily agree that Aldi sells great products at impressive prices. Despite this high standard, there are some groceries that still manage to stand head and shoulders above the rest. In this article, we have examined various consumer award lists, checked customer reviews, and looked at professional analysis to come up with 10 excellent products that have been incredibly popular during the first half of 2024. Our advice is to not waste any time in adding these items to your weekly shop and don't worry — you can thank us later.