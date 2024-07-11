The Aldi Chocolate Bar That's Too Good To Pass Up

There's a reason why Choceur Crunchy Caramel Sea Salt chocolate is so good, starting with how the chocolate is made. Choceur is a European chocolate, and in Europe, chocolate has higher minimum requirements for milk solids and milk fat inclusions in their recipes. Plus, European chocolate is also required to have more cocoa than U.S.-made chocolates. That cocoa is also typically sourced from higher-quality cacao. All that amounts to a deeper chocolate flavor and a creamier consistency.

On top of that, there maybe another scientific reason for American chocolate's flavor that has to do with the manufacturing process. Some American chocolate manufacturers add butyric acid to their chocolates to help boost shelf life, which can add an unpleasant, acrid flair to the chocolate.

Beyond the chocolate itself, the sea salt and caramel in the Aldi bar also play a role in what makes it so good. Sea salt, for its part, is a flavor enhancer, which can make those rich and creamy flavor profiles in the chocolate even more prominent. Plus, it can enhance the sweet, buttery, toffee notes of the caramel. Speaking of the caramel, this sugary inclusion helps increase your tastebuds' stimulation, giving a boost of sweetness. The result is a treat that's well-balanced and packed with flavor.