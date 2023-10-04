The Ingredients You'll Never Find In Aldi Brand Products

Japanese chemist Kikunae Ikeda figured out how to isolate MSG, a naturally occurring umami bomb, in 1908. Ever since, food manufacturers have added it to their products — because it tastes great. But for decades, the rumor persisted that MSG could cause headaches and nausea. In blind studies, researchers haven't been able to replicate these effects (via The National Library of Medicine). Still, some people feel it triggers a reaction and would rather eliminate it from their diet.

Synthetic food dyes, on the other hand, are made from petroleum. (Mmm.) They are found in everything from cake mixes to pickles. It's possible to have an allergic reaction (via the Center for Science in the Public Interest) to all three of the most common dyes in the American food system: Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6. Fortunately, food dye allergies are rare.

Most people avoiding food dye are worried about other health concerns. Some studies link them to hyperactivity in children (via Berkeley Public Health). Advocates have also raised concerns about food dye and cancer risk (via The National Library of Medicine). Batches of Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 have all been found to be contaminated with carcinogens; Red 3 increased the risk of thyroid tumors in rats. Most major health organizations agree that the amount of food dye people consume in a normal diet is of little-to-no health concern, however, according to Healthline.