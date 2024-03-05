14 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Homemade Cheesecake

People have been enjoying cheesecake since way back in the 5th century BCE, when the Greeks crushed up cheese with some flour and an egg and baked it under a brick. The recipe has come a long way since then, especially after the creation of cream cheese in 1872, and now it is one of America's most beloved desserts. While there are plenty of commercially available cheesecakes out there, there is nothing quite like making one on your own. Unfortunately, this is not always easy.

Cheesecake seems simple. The basic recipe has just three ingredients: cream cheese, eggs, and sugar (and a graham cracker crust, usually). But, things are not as straightforward as they may seem, as cheesecake is a very delicate, easy-to-ruin dessert. If you have ever worked hard to make the perfect cheesecake, only to take it out of the oven with a big crack through the middle (the worst thing that can happen, according to most cheesecake enthusiasts), you will know what we mean.

But don't worry! We can help take your cheesecake from mediocre to magnificent with this list of all-too-common mistakes you need to know before baking another cheesecake. If you avoid these slip-ups, you'll have a delicious homemade cheesecake on your hands in no time.