The Brand That Might Be Behind Aldi's Fan Favorite Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream

While other grocery chains stock their store shelves with name-brand products, Aldi is known for taking a different approach. Most of the goods found in the German supermarket are from private labels, which are products created by a third-party and sold under another brand name. When it comes to Aldi's beloved Sundae Shoppe line of ice cream, shoppers naturally want to know the manufacturer responsible for the sweet treats. And while most stores never reveal the businesses behind their private labels, a Michigan-based company called House of Flavors may be responsible for creating Aldi's delicious ice cream products.

Just consider the similarities between Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Moose Tracks ice cream and the House of Flavors' version. Both contain the same ingredients, namely vanilla ice cream, chocolate peanut butter cups, and fudge (also known as "moose tracks" in ice cream parlance). While lots of brands feature similar ingredients, House of Flavors has a reputation that makes the association with Aldi even more compelling.