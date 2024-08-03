13 Tips You Need When Cooking With Canned Peaches
Canned fruit is often perceived as being inferior to its fresh counterparts. As a professional chef, I won't claim that any piece of canned fruit is as delectable as a freshly picked one. That said, certain fruits fare better than others when canned. Peaches are among the more desirable ones, owing to their short growing season, limited availability, and the fact that they can actually benefit nutritionally from the canning process.
Fresh peaches are notoriously difficult to pit, their skins can be a detriment to baked goods, and they tend to have a short shelf-life, going from unripe to mealy in a flash. With canned peaches, all of these issues are irrelevant. What you get every time you open up a can are fresh, tasty, pitted, and peeled slices or halves, that are ready for use in any of your favorite peach recipes.
Not all canned peach brands are created equal, and there are certain factors to consider when deciding which kind of canned peach to use (more on that in a bit), but I heartily endorse these golden beauties for many of your culinary needs. With this endorsement comes a few words of advice, based on my expertise and experience. These tips and tricks will help you to maximize the flavor and texture of canned peaches when cooking and baking.
1. Always purchase canned peaches packed in water or juice
One of the most important considerations when deciding what type of canned peach to purchase, is what it is packed in. Many canned peach varieties are packed in heavy syrup. While this makes for a wonderful preservative, it isn't so great in terms of the nutritional value of this fruit, or any canned good for that matter. Peaches canned in heavy syrup are very high in sugar, offsetting any nutritional gains made in vitamin concentrations due to the canning process. A better alternative is to seek out peaches canned in their own juice or water. Not only will these improve the nutritional value of the peaches, but their texture and flavor is more authentic to their natural state, in my opinion.
For a clear example of how this factor impacts the sugar content of peaches, let's take a look at Del Monte canned peaches in all three varieties. Sliced peaches packed in heavy syrup contain 21 grams of sugar per serving. Those in juice come in at a more moderate 13 grams of sugar per serving. The ones marked "no sugar added," which are packed in water, clock in at just 7 grams of sugar per serving.
2. Keep different kinds on hand
Canned peaches come in multiple shapes, including slices, chunks, and halves. I recommend stocking your pantry with some of each, as they all serve a purpose depending on the recipe you are making. Peach halves can be beautiful in tarts, cupcakes, dumplings, or any recipe where you want the fruit to be visible and make a commanding presentation. Sliced peaches are typically used in pies, cobblers, or crumbles, where you want a decent bite of peach, but are less concerned with the fruit being the first thing you notice about the dish. Peach chunks are ideal for recipes where you intend to purée the fruit, such as ice cream, smoothies, or custards.
In addition to shape, canned peaches come in different types, ranging from clingstone to freestone varieties. As a general rule, clingstone peaches tend to be the more petite of the two. They also typically contain more moisture and are sweeter than freestone varieties, making them ideal for canning. If you are seeking a firmer-fleshed peach for a recipe, you might opt for a canned freestone, which will help minimize the risk of the peach dissolving during the cooking or baking process.
3. Drain your peaches before using them in a recipe
Before using canned peaches in a recipe, it is important to drain them, regardless of whether they have been packed in syrup, juice, or water. Draining the fruit eliminates excess moisture and leaves behind strictly the peaches, sans the flavor of any canning liquid. What's more, doing so can reduce the amount of sugar consumed, particularly if the peaches have been packed in syrup or juice.
To further remove excess sugar, consider rinsing the fruit in cold water. While this may not eliminate as much sugar as you would think, it does a pretty effective job of minimizing a lot of it. In fact, it may reduce sugar intake by roughly 50%. That said, it is important to note that some of that liquid is absorbed by the cooked peaches during the canning process, so their flavor will be permanently altered by the packaging liquid despite any attempts at mitigating this. The best way to drain and rinse canned peaches without damaging their delicate flesh is to dump the contents of the can into a fine mesh sieve and run cold tap water over them.
4. Pat them dry before adding them to a recipe
Once you have drained and rinsed the canned peaches, you should dry them thoroughly before using them in a recipe. Any excess moisture on them can adversely impact a crumble, cake, or pie. Either it will throw off the other ingredients by adding more liquid than is required to the recipe, which can influence leavening and browning, or it can weigh it down, making the crust soggy and potentially causing it to fall apart. If you are in a rush, gently pat the peach chunks, slices, or halves dry with paper towels. The key here is the word "gently." If handled too aggressively, the delicate peaches can easily fall apart.
A better approach, if you have plenty of time, is to air-dry the drained and rinsed canned peaches. This is done by spreading the chunks, slices, or halves onto a baking sheet in a single layer and placing them in the refrigerator for an hour or two. The chilled air will help remove any residual moisture and firm up the flesh, making them a little more durable when adding them to a recipe.
5. Dehydrate them
Dehydrated fruits and vegetables are nutritious and easy-to-transport snacks for outdoor enthusiasts and healthy eaters alike. They are shelf-stable and can be tucked away into a purse or backpack to help stave off hunger and give you a boost of energy any time you need one. While it may seem redundant to dehydrate fruits or vegetables that have been painstakingly preserved through the canning process, trust me when I say that canned peaches are the perfect fruit for dehydrating for a couple of reasons.
First, pitting and peeling peaches can be a pain. Often it is challenging to remove the pit without squishing the fruit, rendering it inedible as-is, and peeling the fruit takes a lot of time and effort. Secondly, fresh peaches are not always in season, meaning your window of opportunity to dehydrate them is short. Canned peaches are already pitted, peeled, and available year-round — a win for peach lovers everywhere.
When dehydrating canned peaches, start by draining, rinsing, and drying them before placing them into a dehydrator. This process generally takes about eight hours from start to finish depending upon your unit. Alternatively, you can dehydrate the fruit in the oven set on the lowest temperature, but this takes longer and requires plenty of time to thoroughly cool the dried fruit before it can be packed away for storage.
6. Freeze them for smoothies
Canned peaches are convenient because of their long shelf-life. That said, once you open a can of fruit, the clock begins ticking in terms of how long you can store its contents. Typically, canned peaches can last for up to a week in the refrigerator, if properly stored in an airtight container. To extend the shelf-life, consider freezing them in an airtight container or storage bag, for up to six months. To thaw frozen peaches, place them in the refrigerator overnight, but do note that their texture will be notably compromised, making them less than ideal for recipes where you want intact chunks, slices, or halves of the fruit.
Frozen peaches are ideal for use in smoothies, as-is. When making a smoothie using fresh fruit, you will often need to add ice cubes to give the beverage a luxurious texture. As the puréed ice cubes begin to melt, your smoothie will become watery and the ingredients will inevitably separate, unless you drink it rapidly, which can leave you with a serious case of brain freeze. A way to avoid this diluted smoothie dilemma is to use frozen fruit — in this case peaches — in lieu of a combination of fruit and ice cubes. The puréed frozen fruit will leave the drink tasting richer as it begins to melt, and you get that same frosty texture.
7. Can your own peaches
While store-bought canned peaches are certainly affordable, convenient, and easy to find, if you happen upon a bumper crop of fresh peaches and are inclined to do so, canning them yourself can be a great alternative. Home canning has a number of advantages. Not only can it be more nutritious, as you can control the amount of sugar and other additives used during the canning process, but it is also a more sustainable way of preserving peaches, because it employs reusable jars, rather than disposable metal cans.
The two main considerations when canning peaches are safety and peeling the fruit. Home canning requires a bit of know-how to ensure that any potential bacteria are neutralized during the preservation process. It is important to use only sanitized cans and to employ either a boiling water canner or a pressure canner. In terms of the peaches, you will need to peel them before you can prepare them for canning. The easiest way to peel peaches is to blanch them, as it only takes about 20 to 30 seconds for the peels to loosen in boiling water. Once they have been shocked in ice water, the peels should glide right off. As noted, there are a number of different types of peaches that typically fit under the umbrella of clingstone, freestone, or hybrid varieties. I recommend using a freestone type of peach for canning.
8. Use them in savory recipes
When we think about peaches, recipes for desserts often come to mind, like cobblers, crumbles, pies, or custards. But, peaches are so much more versatile than this. They are equally as delectable in savory recipes, as well as sweet ones. Often sugar or a sweet component is included in a savory recipe to help balance out the flavors, tempering salty, sour, or bitter elements, while enhancing umami notes. Canned peaches, in particular, benefit from the canning process by tasting sweeter and having a more concentrated peachy flavor than fresh ones, giving them even more oomph when paired with savory ingredients.
The key is knowing where to use them. Salads are always a great idea, particularly those that feature bitter greens, like arugula. Peaches are also a great addition to appetizers, like a bruschetta or crostini with fresh goat cheese or feta, a drizzle of balsamic reduction, and some fresh mint or basil. If you love pizza with pineapple on it, try swapping this tropical fruit with chunks of peaches for a less tart alternative that will make the Canadian bacon pop equally as well. And, the next time fresh tomatoes are not in season, swap them with canned peaches for a play on a BLT you will never forget.
9. Roast or grill them
If you are seeking a way to transform canned peaches into something with a more robust flavor, without a lot of fuss, consider exposing them to some heat by roasting or grilling them. When peaches are roasted or grilled, they undergo the Maillard reaction, during which amino acids react with the abundant natural sugars in the fruit, to help it develop a toasty, nutty, browned exterior. This amplifies umami-rich savory notes and gives the fruit a smokiness that is dynamite in sweet and savory recipes alike, like a delightful summery salad.
The key to roasting or grilling canned peaches is to rely on peach halves for this purpose, rather than chunks or slices. They have a little more surface area to work with, giving them a better opportunity to caramelize. While eliminating excess moisture is always important, this is a place where it is crucial. Canned peaches are already cooked, so they can easily dissolve when heated. By drying them thoroughly, you can prevent them from steaming, which will prohibit the commencement of the Maillard reaction. This will jump-start their journey from mundane to marvelous.
10. Infuse alcohol with them
What's better than a refreshing cocktail made with fruit? Alcohol that has been infused with the flavor of your favorite fruit. Believe it or not, canned fruit is ideal for infusing alcohol, because it has already been partially processed, thereby amplifying its flavor and helping it to permeate the alcohol more rapidly than its fresh counterpart. When using canned peaches, I recommend opting for slices or chunks for this process. Though you can use any kind of alcohol, the key is opting for a relatively neutral-flavored one that can readily absorb the inherent notes of the peaches. Vodka, gin, tequila, or bourbon can all be used for this process, just choose one that is relatively inexpensive; this isn't the time for a top-shelf variety.
Infusing alcohol is relatively easy. Simply place the distilled spirit of choice in a jar, along with the drained and rinsed fruit, and seal it. Transfer it to a cool, dry place, away from sunlight for a couple of days, or until the booze is adequately permeated with peachy goodness. Strain the fruit from the alcohol and drink it on the rocks or use it in a cocktail recipe.
11. Add them to a salsa
While there is a well-known saying that "knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad," I propose that this isn't an entirely accurate statement. Tomatoes and fruit can go perfectly well together, under the right circumstances. Canned peaches and tomatoes are one combination that can work beautifully together in a number of recipes, including a colorful variation on a caprese salad and a kicked up panini sandwich. Where they really shine are when they are melded together in a spicy salsa recipe. The acidity of the tomatoes and heat of jalapeńos are balanced out by the sweetness of the canned peaches, rounding out the flavors and making a basic salsa more nuanced.
When putting together a peach salsa, there are a couple of routes to go. If you plan to use the canned peaches as-is, purchase chunks to save yourself the effort of cutting them. Alternatively, you can use peach halves and roast or grill them before adding them to the salsa, for an added umami-rich, smoky flavor that can amp up the savory elements. Pair a peach salsa with grilled meat, fish, or seafood for a delicious and surprisingly sophisticated-tasting dinner.
12. Use them to make jam
Homemade jam is a great way to salvage overripe fruit and can make for a delightful, and thoughtful, homemade gift for friends and family any time of year. That said, if you want to make peach jam, this process can be quite labor-intensive, requiring you to peel, pit, cut, and cook fresh peaches before transforming them into a delectable spread. Swapping fresh peaches with canned ones is a wonderful shortcut for making jam, as long as you understand some basic science to help mitigate some potential pitfalls.
Jam relies on the presence of a soluble fiber that naturally occurs in fresh fruit, known as pectin, to set up properly. Since canned peaches are already cooked, they are typically lower in pectin, which can inhibit jam from becoming viscous. To balance this out, add some store-bought pectin to the recipe to help canned peaches along. When using store-bought pectin, moderation is key. Too much can cause the fruit to seize up rather than thicken. Additionally, the jam will need to be cooked at an above-average temperature to activate the pectin and help it do its magic.
13. Don't be shy with seasonings
When you think about peaches, sweet seasonings may come to mind, like cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and nutmeg. While these are certainly delightful accompaniments to this fruit, because canned peaches are even sweeter than fresh ones, it can be helpful to think outside the box and use seasonings ones that delicately juxtapose this sweetness, thereby enhancing it without producing something overly saccharine.
Many herbs and spices that are typically considered to be savory can be incorporated in recipes utilizing canned peaches, even if the final dish is a dessert. Layering flavors and building complexity are key here. This is something that celebrity chefs, like Alton Brown, know quite well. He is well-known for popping some smoked paprika into his fruit pies, along with other more classic pie spices. Capsicums in particular, like paprika or chipotle powder, are ideal when paired with stone fruits, such as peaches, because they are composed of related flavonoids, giving them similar inherent properties in terms of taste and smell.
When it comes to herbs, a delightful, yet unexpected combination, is that of peaches and rosemary. The woodsy, earthy notes of rosemary can really deliver a sophisticated mouthful when added to a classic peach crumble, cobbler, or pie recipe.