13 Tips You Need When Cooking With Canned Peaches

Canned fruit is often perceived as being inferior to its fresh counterparts. As a professional chef, I won't claim that any piece of canned fruit is as delectable as a freshly picked one. That said, certain fruits fare better than others when canned. Peaches are among the more desirable ones, owing to their short growing season, limited availability, and the fact that they can actually benefit nutritionally from the canning process.

Fresh peaches are notoriously difficult to pit, their skins can be a detriment to baked goods, and they tend to have a short shelf-life, going from unripe to mealy in a flash. With canned peaches, all of these issues are irrelevant. What you get every time you open up a can are fresh, tasty, pitted, and peeled slices or halves, that are ready for use in any of your favorite peach recipes.

Not all canned peach brands are created equal, and there are certain factors to consider when deciding which kind of canned peach to use (more on that in a bit), but I heartily endorse these golden beauties for many of your culinary needs. With this endorsement comes a few words of advice, based on my expertise and experience. These tips and tricks will help you to maximize the flavor and texture of canned peaches when cooking and baking.