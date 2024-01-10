What To Know Before Making Jam With Canned Fruit

Jams are an excellent way to preserve fruits for later, and the hobby of home canning has also grown in recent years as new enthusiasts have discovered the craft. If you're interested in trying your hand at making jellies but don't have any fresh fruit, then you can always substitute the ingredient. Nowhere in the canning handbooks does it say that you are beholden to only use fresh fruit. With certain concessions, most fruit will do.

Just as you can make a thick tasty jam with frozen fruit, you can also use canned fruit to make quick and easy jams as well. While you don't have to worry about canned fruit not holding up to being essentially canned twice, it's worth noting that the texture and consistency will be different from using fresh fruit. Having the wrong ratio of sugar to pectin (which we will get to in a moment) can make for a thin runny jam. That's hardly what most diners want when they're looking to slather their morning toast with something fruity. Fortunately, there are factors to keep in mind. For one, consider using canned fruits that are sugar-free or that have a very low sugar content. Over time, sugar will macerate fruits, making them soft, which can lead to a mushy jam. So be sure not to add it too early or too late in the process.