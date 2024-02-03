Dehydrate Canned Veggies For An On-The-Go Hiking Snack And Thanks Us Later

When you're ready to load the dehydrator, make sure to drain the canned juices. Also, keep in mind that foods will shrink during the process. In fact, these appliances can reduce foods to ¼ of their former size. To accommodate for shrinkage, pour your canned vegetables into measuring cups so that you can calculate the approximate size of your final hiking snack. If you're looking for a hot meal in the backcountry, you can always rehydrate your dried foods with a bit of boiling water, returning them to their original size.

Vegetables are typically dehydrated between 135 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Higher temperatures will quickly dry and harden the outside of the vegetable, preventing the internal water content from escaping. Cooking times will vary depending on the number of trays and the size of the cut veggies. Smaller veggies may take only six hours, while larger pieces might require nearly 12 hours of dehydration. Luckily, dehydrators can hum quietly along in the background while you go about your day.

Although you can dry foods without a dehydrator, this appliance offers one of the most convenient methods to do so. Home models will range in price from less than $50 to over $500. Typically, pricier appliances will have more capacity and offer additional tools, like automatic timers and more temperature options. However, a basic dehydrator will still get the job done and is a great way to dip your toe into the world of dehydration.