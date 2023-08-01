Add Grilled Peaches To Your Salad For A Smoky Summer Twist

If you've never tried a grilled peach, there's no time like the present to give them a taste. Just like when you bake peaches in a pie, cobbler, crumble, or crisp, the heat brings out their natural sweetness, softens the texture, and breaks down the cells in the fruit to release the juices. When you grill your peaches, you also get some extra roasty, toasty flavors from the Maillard reaction, which is when the sugars on the surface of the fruit caramelize when they come into contact with the hot grill.

To grill your peaches for salad, you don't want them to get too soft. They should be fork-friendly so that they can play well in the salad bowl with the other ingredients. Brush both sides of your peach slices with your cooking oil of choice, and then grill them on each side for two or three minutes over medium heat. Try not to let the flame touch them very much because that will leave an unpleasant campfire-like flavor on the fruit. Once they have brown (not black) grill marks on both sides, pull them off, let them cool, and slice them up for your salad. That's all there is to it! If you accidentally cook your peach slices too much and they get too soft, don't sweat it — put them aside for dessert and serve them with a scoop of vanilla or butter pecan ice cream.