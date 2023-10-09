The Smoky Ingredient Alton Brown Swears By For Fruit Pies

Alton Brown may have been born in California, but he more or less grew up in Georgia; in fact, he still lives there. Brown is a Southern boy; he knows a good peach pie. So if Alton Brown tells you to put smoked paprika in your peach pie, you do it.

If a record scratch just sounded in your head, that's understandable. Smoked paprika? Like, the thing you put in barbecue potato chip seasoning? Yeah, that one. In his recipe for frozen peach pie (not frozen like an ice cream cake — it's for preserving fresh peach pie filling from peach season to pumpkin spice season and beyond), Brown asks you to trust him. "Adding spices to fruity desserts," he says, "adds considerable dimension to flavors that all too often just taste plain sweet."

It's the same reason cinnamon and nutmeg go into apple pie; it's just a different version. And it's not overpowering, just a scant ½ teaspoon per 4 cups of peaches and ½ cup of sugar. It's just enough to balance the sweetness of the pie filling and offer some complexity without stealing the show. It's the kind of thing that will keep you coming back for more. It's just good eats.