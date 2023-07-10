The Ultimate Guide To Making Your Own Canned Fruit

Canning your own fruit may seem like a daunting task. If you're not a DIY kind of person, you may be thinking it's easier to head to the grocery store and just hit that canned aisle rather than bother with learning a new skill. But preserving food in this style is a time-honored tradition used across cultures and centuries, and there's a reason it has withstood the test of time.

Canning in the modern era began when French leader Napoleon Bonaparte, who needed to feed a substantial number of soldiers, offered a reward of 12,000 francs for the invention of a new food preservation method. French inventor Nicolas Appert answered Napoleon's challenge by inventing airtight food preservation — or canning — in which food is heated and then sealed in a jar to prevent spoiling. The invention spread to America, and during World Wars I and II, the practice rose in popularity.

In the modern era, canning remains a popular way to keep your pantry full, allowing you to cut back on trips to the grocery store. It's a great way to save time, money, and create a sustainable supply of food for you and your household. Plus, canned fruits are healthy and packed with nutrients. This guide will walk you through why canning at home is not only an affordable option, but also a great skill to have, and one that any home chef can learn.