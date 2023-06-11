Ranking 10 Brands Of Canned Peaches From Worst To Best
As a great band once said, "Movin' to the country, gonna eat a lot of peaches." And that's exactly what we did in our quest to rank the best brands of canned peaches.
Okay, so maybe we didn't move to the country, but we did embark on a thrilling adventure that would make even Indiana Jones jealous. We journeyed through sticky syrup and dubious tin cans to unravel the ultimate mystery: What's the best brand of canned peaches you can buy?
It's time to separate the sweet from the sour, the peachy from the pitiful. But be warned, for the land of canned peaches is a treacherous one, filled with deceitful labels and questionable flavor profiles. It's a jungle out there, and we're swinging from one can to the next, determined to find the golden nectar of satisfaction.
Prepare for laughter, unexpected twists, and the occasional face-puckering encounter as we navigate the peachy peaks and valleys. Our mission? To crown the victor, the sultan of canned peaches, the monarch of fruity goodness. And boy, did we find a clear winner.
10. Native Forest
Prepare to be confounded with the puzzling spectacle of Native Forest's Organic Peach Slices, for these peach slices are unlike anything you've ever tasted. From the moment you crack open the can, your nostrils will be immediately overtaken by a scent that teeters between sweet and sour. But here's the twist: these slices don't taste like peaches. In fact, they seem to have taken a detour on their journey to peachy perfection and ended up in the land of apples. And that's exactly what they taste like. Why is that? Because these peaches are in organic apple juice from concentrate.
While these peaches do fall on the healthier side of canned fruit with their organic ingredients and 14 grams of natural sugar, the taste falls short. So, if you're on a quest for authentic peachy pleasure, we implore you to look elsewhere, especially if you are choosing to forgo a delicious peach recipe and eat these sans baking. These peach slices may leave you befuddled and wondering why anyone would purchase such an intriguing enigma. Consider this a cautionary tale — a reminder to always read the fine print and ensure that your peaches are swimming in their own juicy goodness.
9. Market Pantry
Next up is Target's Market Pantry Sliced Peaches. Brace yourselves, for this endeavor is sure to leave you questioning the very essence of sweetness itself. Picture this: You eagerly reach for a can of yellow cling peaches, expecting a burst of flavor to dance upon your tongue. But alas, what you encounter are peaches so flimsy they make a noodle look sturdy. These poor peaches seem to have lost their zest for life, lacking the firmness and succulence that peach enthusiasts crave.
When it comes to taste, prepare for disappointment, as these peaches unleash a wave of bitterness upon your unsuspecting palate. The sweetness you so desperately seek? Nowhere to be found, which was news to us, as the label reads 13 grams of sugar per serving — 4 of which are artificially added. The only memory we have of this peach choice is the not-so-delicious aftertaste.
If you're in pursuit of peaches bursting with sweetness and joy, we regret to inform you that these particular slices may not be your cup of tea... or, should we say, can of peaches. Brace yourselves for flimsiness, bitterness, and a lingering taste that will make you long for the real deal. Proceed with caution, peach-loving friends, and may you find sweeter slices on your fruity escapades.
8. Nature's Promise
We dove headfirst into the tantalizing realm of Nature's Promise Organic Yellow Cling Sliced Peaches, but there isn't much to write home about. At first taste, we nearly spat out these slices in confusion. However, upon closer inspection of the label, we discovered the truth: these peaches are swimming in organic peach and pear juice — both derived from concentrate.
It's an unexpected combination that adds a touch of intrigue to the fruity symphony unfolding in your mouth. However, for us, the intrigue was unwelcome. It was another case of stolen identity. When you want a canned peach, you want that sweet taste — not the bitter taste of pear, which completely takes over the flavor profile in this case.
Along with the subpar taste, the peaches are flimsy, and also come with 11 grams of sugar per serving, which makes us wonder where the sugar taste actually went. It's a no from us, but if you like a non-sweet peach, this option might just be for you.
7. 365 Whole Foods Market
Once we saw the USDA organic mark on 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Yellow Cling Peaches, we knew to check the label for the syrup. And we are glad we did. We found another canned peach in a combo of peach and pear juices made from concentrate. Lesson learned, fellow connoisseurs. The taste, again, becomes bitter from the pear, but it wasn't as overpowering as some of the other brands.
Regarding texture, we encountered large chunks of peach, which was a welcome surprise. But for all the grandeur of the peach chunks, the flavor falls victim to the curse of blandness. It's as if these peaches, with their impressive size, forgot to bring along their vibrant personalities. With 11 grams of natural sugar in one serving, there wasn't enough flavor to go around.
365 does offer a healthy and organic canned peach option, but you pay for what you get. You won't find sticky-sweet syrup or that iconic peach flavor, but you will be doing your health a favor. The choice is yours.
6. Great Value
Coming in at number six is Walmart's Great Value Sliced Yellow Cling Peaches in 100% Juice. Offering 11 grams of natural sugar per half cup of peaches, we expected a sweet treat. However, in our first bite, we only found a slight hint of bitterness making its presence known. And yet, despite the bitterness, the flavor leans towards the land of bland, leaving us longing for a burst of boldness.
Texture, however, is where these slices truly shine. They boast a fine texture that dances on your palate, and the size of the slices is nothing short of peachy perfection. Big and bold, these peaches have a delightful mouthfeel that elevates the overall experience, giving you a better taste of fruity satisfaction.
Overall, these peaches are middle of the road. They weren't great, but at least they sat in the realm of peach flavor. For a cheaper option that does offer a more nostalgic taste, Great Value offers just what the brand promises.
5. Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop Yellow Cling Sliced Peaches in Heavy Syrup ranked fifth on our list, coming in hot with 18 grams of sugary goodness per serving, 11 of which are added to the syrup. However, that's not exactly what we encountered.
First, let's address the elephant in the room — or should we say, the can. Once you open the can, there is a slight metallic smell that wafts through the air, detracting from the peachy goodness you crave. Fear not, for it's a fleeting reminder of the can's protective embrace. Once you dive into the slices, the aroma dissipates like a distant memory.
Regarding taste, brace yourselves for an experience that leans more toward the realm of not-so-sweet. These peaches may not deliver the syrupy sweetness you might expect, but they bring a hint of tartness to the party. For 18 grams of sugar, these peaches were disappointing, but they do taste like peaches, and that brought them to a higher ranking than most on the list.
4. Sweet Harvest
Next up is Aldi's Sweet Harvest Yellow Cling Peach Slices in 100% Fruit Juice from Concentrate. With 11 grams of sugar per half cup of peaches, these slices are here to sweeten your day like a candy-coated dream. Unfortunately, the thin juice that envelops these slices may leave you yearning for a bolder burst of flavor. It's a gentle reminder that sometimes, even in the land of peaches, the juice can be a little lackluster. However, the sweetness of the peaches themselves will guide you through this peachy journey.
When it comes to texture, while these peaches may be on the flimsy side, don't let that dampen your fruity spirits. Embrace the delicate nature of these slices and let them melt in your mouth like a summer breeze. You also won't find that weird canned smell with this brand. The aroma is as fresh as a peach plucked straight from the tree, tantalizing your senses with the promise of fruity delight.
Overall, these weren't the best peaches in the bunch, but we also didn't find a lot of factors that drove us away from their can. Yes, the peaches are a little flimsy, but they get the job done.
3. Signature Select
Gather around and prepare for a tantalizing journey through the top three canned peach brands that rose high above the rest on the list. The bronze medal goes to Shaw's Signature Select Yellow Cling Peaches in Extra Light Syrup. With 15 grams of sugar per half cup of peaches, these slices are here to satisfy your sugar cravings like a dessert in a can. So why did they come third and not second or first?
While these peaches may possess a decent taste, you can't help but feel like they would benefit from a heavy syrup rather than an extra light one. Don't get us wrong; they're still enjoyable, but they might leave you yearning for a bolder burst of flavor. What won't leave you yearning are the peaches themselves. These hefty peaches come in thick slices, ready to tantalize your senses with their robust texture. Sink your teeth into these juicy slices and let the chewy goodness transport you to peachy paradise.
So, fruit aficionados, if you're seeking a peachy delight that offers sweetness, great texture, and a decent taste, Signature Select Yellow Cling Peaches in Extra Light Syrup is here to answer the call. Embrace the sugar rush, relish in the hefty slices, and let the subtle flavor transport you to a fruity fantasy land, even if it's a little on the mellow side.
2. Del Monte
This is what canned peaches should taste like — our runner up is Del Monte Sliced Yellow Cling Peaches in Heavy Syrup. These peaches have great texture, firmness, and a true canned peach taste. Del Monte knows how to satisfy those sweet cravings with their syrupy concoction. The flavor is great, hitting all the right notes and giving you that nostalgic taste that can only come from a can. Sure, the syrup could use a tad more sweetness to elevate the experience, but let's not get too hung up on that. We're here for the authentic canned peach taste, and the innovative Del Monte brand delivers.
These slices also have a texture that's on point, delivering a delightful chewiness that will transport you to a peachy wonderland. It's like sinking your teeth into a slice of summer. So, why didn't they take the number one spot? There's 21 grams of sugar in a half cup of these peaches, which is almost double the sugar content of many of the brands featured on this list. Despite this, the Del Monte option surprisingly lacked that extra sweetness you crave and expect with canned fruit. That's the only con in what is definitely a worthwhile purchase for peach lovers.
1. Libby's
And the winner is... Libby's Yellow Cling Peach Slices in Heavy Syrup, which are miles ahead of the competition. The other contestants were so far behind that it's like this brand finished the race an hour before the other runners. Sure, there's 19 grams of sugar per half cup of peaches, but it's worth cutting out some sugar elsewhere to make room for these beauties — Libby's slices are here to satisfy your sweet tooth without tart, bitter, or bland joining the party.
When it comes to mouthfeel, get ready for a slice of peachy perfection that'll make your mouth water in anticipation of the next slice. Libby's knows how to deliver when it comes to texture, offering slices that are neither too firm nor too mushy. There's a delightful chewiness that adds a touch of excitement to every bite. And let's not forget about the star of the show — the syrup!
Libby's truly understands the art of syrup decadence. It feels luxurious, velvety, and oh-so-indulgent without overpowering the delicate peach flavor. It's a sweet nectar that complements the fruit but doesn't steal the spotlight. So, fruity companions, if you're ready to embark on a peachy journey of your own, choose Libby's. They'll make you want to move to the country and... well, you know.