Ditch The Tomatoes And Make Your Next BLT With Peaches

Warm slices of bacon, crisp layers of lettuce, and a few freshly sliced tomatoes are a classic combination for a beloved savory sandwich. With both meaty and refreshing flavors, this is an especially great choice for warmer months, but it's an easy meal idea for any time of year.

While the BLT is a treasured fan favorite, there are some ways you can elevate those familiar flavors to take this sandwich a step further. One unexpected twist you can try with this sandwich is ditching the tomatoes and making your next BLT with peaches instead.

A few sweet and syrupy slices of peach can become the perfect contrast to crunchy pieces of salted bacon, so this swap makes more sense than you might think. After all, salty and sweet combinations are a tried-and-true pairing, and that's precisely what makes this new take on a BLT work so well. Peaches also offer the same sweetness factor as tomatoes with a more powerful punch and even have additional natural acidity like their traditional BLT counterpart. With all this in mind, we think it's about time we ask. Would anyone like to try a BLP?