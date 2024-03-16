20 Types Of Peaches And The Best Ways To Use Them

There's more to peaches than what meets the eye. Although you might think they're all essentially the same, there are hundreds of varieties grown in the United States alone and thousands worldwide. These peach varieties come with many distinctive characteristics. They may be distinguished from each other by their appearance, flavor, history, nutritional content, harvest time, or lineage.

However, each variety can fit into one of three categories: clingstone, freestone, or semi-freestone. Freestone peaches are the easiest to handle since their flesh doesn't adhere to the stone. However, clingstone peaches require more effort to remove their pits. Semi-freestones are in between, with the stone and flesh of these peaches only partly clinging to each other.

Whether you're new to learning about peaches or you're a seasoned connoisseur, these varieties will impress you with their unique qualities. Read on to discover how you can best use these stone fruits in your recipes.