14 Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Canned Black Beans

Canned black beans are one of those staples that everyone likely has in their pantry. These small nuggets of nutrients are packed with fiber, protein, and carbs to keep you powered through your day. If that isn't enough to convince you to buy them, black beans (which differ from pinto beans due to their deep color and slightly more dense nutritional profile) are also versatile and easy to use. These beans can be made into classic dishes like frijoles refritos or Cuban rice and beans, or you can pair them more simply and seamlessly with a number of ingredients that highlight their naturally nutty notes and help to fill out their flavor, bringing additional touches of savoriness, sourness, and spiciness into the fray.

The good news, too, is that some of the best upgrades for black beans are likely sitting right next to them in your cupboard. Widely owned herbs and spices like cumin and cilantro are a natural fit with black beans, contrasting their gentler taste with some much-needed zip. Sweeter ingredients like mango or corn can deliver a sugary note that highlights the beans' savory notes. Plus, there are some slightly unexpected ingredients out there that can also bring these beans to life.