Taco Seasoning Is All You Need For Way Better Canned Beans

When it comes to your pantry, you should always have canned beans on hand. They are convenient, economical, and offer a great deal of variety in the form of kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, refried beans, easy Mexican beans — the list goes on. But just because they are easy to open and heat, doesn't mean they can't taste delicious. With just a couple of teaspoons of taco seasoning, you can give your canned beans a complete update and serve them alongside some of your favorite dishes.

Those packages of taco seasoning may seem like a mystery of spices, but they generally consist of a blend that uses salt as the base along with paprika, oregano, chili, onion powder, and garlic powder. If you are making your own seasoning, you can spice it up or tone it down however your tastebuds see fit, but either way, it will give your canned beans a warm and spicy flavor that makes them taste like they are anything but out of a can.