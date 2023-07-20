Marinate Your Canned Beans For A Foolproof Flavor Boost
Canned beans are among the most convenient and underrated pantry staples. But that can of chickpeas, lima, or cannellini beans can be seen as a protein-packed blank culinary canvas to seriously elevate a variety of dishes, or enjoy on their own. While oven-roasting or cooking canned legumes in a soup is great, those methods can take a lot of time and energy (not to mention, the dreaded task of turning on the stove or oven in the heat of the summer).
Luckily, there's a simple, yet undeniably delicious way to infuse any can of beans with an abundance of flavor, no cooking necessary: Toss them in a marinade. Just like the mixtures of olive oil, vinegar, and fragrant spices you use to tenderize and concentrate the flavors of delicate homemade salmon and grilled leg of lamb prior to cooking, you can also marinate canned beans to take them to another level.
The method of marinating was originally coined back in the day when seawater was used to preserve meat and other foods. By allowing canned beans (which can be a bit mealy) to soak in a flavorful dressing in the fridge before serving, they not only become infused with the flavor of the oils, spices, and acids they're in — they also become tender, soft, and in some cases, creamy. The result: a new take on a standard can of beans, that can be made into an inventive appetizer, dip, salad topping, or eaten on thier own.
How to make a marinade for any mood
Making a marinade for canned beans can be as simple as opening your can of beans, draining and rinsing them, and tossing in your favorite store-bought or homemade Italian vinaigrette. To make your own, all you need is a flavorful oil, acid, and your desired herbs and seasonings.
For the fat component of your dressing (which provides moisture, juiciness, and flavor to the beans), olive oil is the go-to for its flavorful nature and low smoke point, which makes it preferable for dipping and drizzling, rather than cooking. You can also use a variety of unrefined flavorful oils as your base, including pumpkin seed or avocado oil for a rich, buttery taste. Avoid oils like coconut, which solidify under cold temps, since the beans will marinate in the fridge.
The acid in your marinade brightens flavors and helps break down proteins, softening the texture and fibrous skin of hearty cannellini beans. Squeeze a lemon or two (or other citrus, like orange or grapefruit), or add a variety of vinegars you have in the pantry. From there, you can choose to infuse your oil by cooking it with spices on the stovetop, or simply mix it up with spices and acid, like a vinaigrette. Add your canned beans, coating them fully, then let them marinate for at least thirty minutes, or in the fridge for up to three days.
Customize your canned beans with unique flavor compliments
Once you have this method down, you can choose flavor pairings that suit and inspire the natural flavor of any legume. White beans like lima, cannellini, and Navy beans are relatively mild and have a soft, creamy texture, so they work particularly well dressed in most vinaigrettes or even in a homemade chimichurri sauce, made with cilantro, parsley, garlic, and walnut oil for extra nuttiness.
From there the process of making a canned bean marinade is similar to marinating olives in an infused oil with garlic, citrus peel, and spices. Customize your blend and toss chickpeas in a mixture of olive oil, za'atar, and white wine vinegar. Go ahead and toss in balls of mozzarella and garlic-stuffed olives while you're at it, garnish with mint, and serve alongside toasted pita bread to scoop up the beany goodness (dressing included). Or, use your favorite dressing recipe (think: miso tahini dressing made with a toasted sesame oil and rice vinegar base), and let the flavor do all the work on your canned beans.
To accentuate the earthy flavor of black or kidney beans without cooking them, soak them in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, cumin, paprika, and salt. Serve this right atop a bed of salad greens, with chopped tomatoes, charred corn, shredded cheddar, or crumbled cotija cheese. Pro-tip: use the marinade as a dressing, toss it all together, and thank us later.