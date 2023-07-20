Marinate Your Canned Beans For A Foolproof Flavor Boost

Canned beans are among the most convenient and underrated pantry staples. But that can of chickpeas, lima, or cannellini beans can be seen as a protein-packed blank culinary canvas to seriously elevate a variety of dishes, or enjoy on their own. While oven-roasting or cooking canned legumes in a soup is great, those methods can take a lot of time and energy (not to mention, the dreaded task of turning on the stove or oven in the heat of the summer).

Luckily, there's a simple, yet undeniably delicious way to infuse any can of beans with an abundance of flavor, no cooking necessary: Toss them in a marinade. Just like the mixtures of olive oil, vinegar, and fragrant spices you use to tenderize and concentrate the flavors of delicate homemade salmon and grilled leg of lamb prior to cooking, you can also marinate canned beans to take them to another level.

The method of marinating was originally coined back in the day when seawater was used to preserve meat and other foods. By allowing canned beans (which can be a bit mealy) to soak in a flavorful dressing in the fridge before serving, they not only become infused with the flavor of the oils, spices, and acids they're in — they also become tender, soft, and in some cases, creamy. The result: a new take on a standard can of beans, that can be made into an inventive appetizer, dip, salad topping, or eaten on thier own.