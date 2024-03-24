Giada De Laurentiis Sneaks Canned Beans Into Her Brownies

When Giada De Laurentiis adds black beans to her brownies, she opts for the canned variety. While there are many false facts about canned beans, it's true that they aren't always the best choice in certain recipes. However, since they tend to be much softer than beans that are cooked from scratch, this consistency is ideal for brownies since you don't want any grittiness to come through in your dessert.

Canned beans are also packed in brine, which mellows out their natural flavor. But since the brine used for canned beans is salty, De Laurentiis also specifies draining and rinsing your beans before using them in brownies. This is also an important step because the added liquid will thin out your batter.

If you don't have any black beans on hand, you may be wondering if you can substitute other varieties and you technically can, though they may not blend in as well because of the color. Look for bean varieties that have a bland flavor and creamy texture, such as navy or lima beans and if you can get past the color, they'll work just as well at making your brownies ultra fudgy.