Here's How To Season Canned Black Beans If You're Unfamiliar

A can of black beans can come in handy when you're searching for a protein to add to your meal in a pinch. Since they're already cooked, all you have to do is drain the can of black beans of their liquid (if necessary), give them a rinse, and they're ready to eat. They're ready to eat if you prefer a bland black bean, that is.

Depending on what dish you're making, you can season a can of black beans in a multitude of ways. For almost any recipe with black beans, starting with salt will go a long way. But typically smoky and warm flavors from spices like cumin, chili powder, and dried oregano bring out the best in the hearty, savory black bean. Beyond spices, you can bring flavor to your black beans with other ingredients such as cheese or fresh herbs like cilantro to create a meal with rich, Tex-Mex-inspired flavors. And if you really want to keep the beans extra creamy and smoky, there's no need to drain the canned black beans of their liquid at all.