What Exactly Is Feta Cheese?

Recently, Greek feta cheese has received a lot of attention thanks to its inclusion in a TikTok recipe for a one-pan pasta dish. While it's getting a lot of buzz these days for melting into a quick pasta sauce, the cheese certainly isn't new. Feta has a long culinary history in Mediterranean cuisine. It even appears in the Greek classic The Odyssey, written by Homer in the 8th century B.C., but the cheese is likely much older. While it's impossible to know exactly who made the first block of feta, it was probably a shepherd carrying milk that turned into cheese. Greek mythology tells another feta origin story. One story goes that Aristaios, son of the god Apollo, was sent to teach mere mortals the sacred art of cheesemaking.

Luckily, we don't need to know the historical origins to enjoy this crumbly cheese. Unlike other cheeses named for the region they come from, like Gouda, Asiago, and Camembert, feta is actually named for how it is served. The word feta is Greek for slice or slab because it's made in blocks and sliced. Let's look at what exactly feta is and how to make the most of this salty, flavorful cheese.