What's Causing Your Cake To Sink In The Middle? An Expert Reveals The Mistakes You're Making

If you have ever attempted to bake cookies that call for softened butter and forgot to remove it from the refrigerator before assembling them, you will understand the importance of using ingredients that are not too warm or cold. Like Goldilocks, you want them to be just right. Again, cake recipes are designed with precision in mind, and this extends to the temperature of the ingredients. Unless otherwise specified, ingredients for a cake should be at room temperature before you begin baking. Items like eggs, butter, and milk will be easier to emulsify at this temperature, resulting in a fluffier cake with a more tender crumb that will not deflate when you bake it.

For the purposes of baking, room temperature rests between 68 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. If you do not have time to leave ingredients on the countertop for an hour, or are concerned about doing so for safety reasons, you can submerge them in warm water to help take the chill off. Once they are no longer cold to the touch, or the butter yields to the pressure of your finger, the ingredients are ready to be incorporated into your cake.

Lest you think hot ingredients aren't an issue, there is a major difference between melted and softened butter. Softened butter will help to incorporate air into the cake batter, causing it to rise in the oven. Melted butter will make your batter heavy, thereby resulting in the cake collapsing while it bakes.