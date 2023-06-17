High Altitudes May Be The Reason For Your Baking Blunders

If you live on land that's high above sea level, you might find that your creations in the kitchen can come out a little bit differently than you're expecting. Once you hit 4,000 feet elevation above sea level, some alterations may need to be made in order to ensure the most consistent, delicious treats.

A few different problems can arise when baking the higher up you go. Rising, specifically, will be expedited, so if you're baking up a loaf of bread, you'll want to keep a close eye on your dough. Your cakes and cookies can also expand a little extra, so be sure to give them some additional room to avoid any oven messes.

Water content is affected by higher altitudes, too. The liquids in your recipes may evaporate faster than they would at sea level, which can lead to dried-out desserts. Even dry ingredients, like flour and sugar, will be less moist at the heightened elevation.