Stop Opening Your Oven So Much And Your Cakes Will Stop Sinking

Baking a cake is exciting, but don't hover around the oven in anticipation. Every cake recipe has a time range in the instructions, and all you need to do is set a timer and step away for a few minutes. When the timer goes off, it's safe to open and check the oven as the bulk of the rising process is over and it's just a matter of checking to see if the crumb is cooked. If you can insert a cake tester or a toothpick and it comes out clean, your cake is ready. If you really want to bake like the pros, try using a quick-read thermometer to test your cake; King Arthur Baking Company says that your cake is done at around 200 to 210 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you really can't resist opening the oven while the cake is baking, Betty Crocker recommends that you wait for at least three-quarters of the cooking time to pass before taking a look. If your cake isn't ready at that point, wait five to 10 more minutes before checking it again to let the oven come back up to temperature and finish the cake.

Once the cake is baked you still have to exercise a little more patience. Let it cool for at least 20 to 30 minutes before attempting to take it out of the pan so it doesn't break, then let it cool for an hour or two before it's finally ready to frost.