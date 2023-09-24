The Most Ignored Cake Baking Advice Is Also The Most Obvious

Even if you use all the correct ingredients in a cake recipe, you can still go down the wrong road if you don't follow the instructions that tell you when each ingredient is added. Yes, when you make a cake from a boxed mix it's pretty safe to put all the ingredients in a bowl at the same time and stir. Cakes from scratch, however, require that the ingredients be mixed together at different times. It's extremely common, for example, for a recipe to call for mixing all the dry ingredients together, and all the wet ingredients in a separate bowl, before bringing the two together. This is done so that all of the leavener is evenly distributed throughout the batter before it comes in contact with moisture, which activates it.

The directions also tell you how long a cake needs to be baked and at what temperature. Some cakes require temperature changes or special conditions, so you can't always assume that you know what to do once the batter is mixed.

Baking a cake that doesn't turn out is one of the most disappointing things to happen in a kitchen, so don't wing it. Read your recipe once all the way through before you start baking, and then read it again backward like the pros. Once you have a feel for what ingredients and equipment you need, and what to expect in the steps, only then should you start measuring and mixing.