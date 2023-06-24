Room Temperature Eggs Are The Key To The Fluffiest Cake Possible

When you go through the trouble of making a homemade dessert like your favorite sheet pan vanilla cake, you want to feel like your efforts were well spent when you take that first long-awaited bite. Cakes can be especially finicky when it comes to incorporating wet and dry ingredients, and finding that sweet spot in terms of the ideal baking time. Who enjoys a dry piece of cake anyway?

Of all the steps to consider in the cake-making process though, one factor that you may often overlook due to time constraints is the use of room temperature eggs. If your favorite cake recipe calls for soft butter, this is hard to skip since butter will go flying if you try adding a cold stick into a stand mixer. Yet, room temperature eggs may often be discounted since they're generally runny even in colder temperatures.

However, when room temperature eggs are added to other wet ingredients and vigorously mixed, air gets trapped inside your precious cake batter and expands during baking. Room temperature eggs are also easier to whip (think of how hard it can be to whisk cold eggs straight from the fridge for an omelet — they don't become homogenous so easily). Cold eggs also don't mix nicely with butter, they'll actually make your butter colder — even room-temp butter. Room temperature eggs blend beautifully with soft butter and create a lump-free, airy batter.