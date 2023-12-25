Preheating Vs Cooking In A Cold Oven: Everything You Need To Know

Since they were just kids playing with their Easy Bake Oven, many bakers have been asking themselves (and the internet) the same question: Is it really necessary to preheat the oven? "I don't want to wait," they cry, "I want to cook!"

The difference between a preheated oven and a cold oven is not just time, however, it is science. As time-consuming as it may appear to be, preheating the oven actually helps to start chemical reactions that make things like bread and cakes rise and give that lovely, brown outer crust to your pot roast.

While certain foods might be fine to start cooking in a cold oven, this is not really the norm. If your recipe includes eggs, yeast, or any other type of leavening agent, or if you want a golden brown exterior with a well-cooked (read: not raw) interior, you will have to put aside your misgivings and get on the preheating bandwagon.

Everything in baking revolves around chemistry, and not factoring that into your recipes could result in some very hard, flat dishes you probably won't want to serve at your next family get-together. In the words of James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, "When the recipe's instructions say preheat the oven — do it."