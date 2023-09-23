Why It's Important To Know The Temperature Of Your Kitchen When Cooking

Maybe your pie crust turned out flat and tender, not golden and flaky. Or your kimchi never fermented and all you got was a pile of rotten cabbage. These cooking mishaps aren't just down to bad luck. They can happen because your kitchen was the wrong temperature.

Many recipes assume you're cooking at room temperature: Around 70 degrees Fahrenheit. But at the height of summer, your kitchen might hit 90 or above; in the depths of winter, it could linger in the 60s. Does it actually matter how hot or cold your kitchen is when you're assembling a turkey sandwich? No, not really. But there are recipes where it matters a great deal.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of those recipes involve baking. Baking isn't just an art, it's a science: Everything from humidity and altitude to, yes, ambient temperature, can affect the final product. Fermentation is temperature-sensitive, too. Too cold and the nice microorganisms can't do their thing; too hot and the nasty ones could rush in. Every home cook should know which recipes can be affected by a hot or cold kitchen — and how to adjust their cooking so everything turn out great, anyway.