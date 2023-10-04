The Color Of Your Cake Pan Really Does Matter If You Want A Perfect Bake

The color of a cake pan isn't something that crosses most minds when looking to bake a cake, but a darker pan will require a different temperature setting and may cause your cakes to appear burnt in spots. Dark metal pans distribute and absorb heat rapidly, making a cake that bakes quickly, which is a bad thing in the cake world — a fast-baking cake is also one that does not bake evenly.

If you do not turn down the oven temperature, a darker pan may cause your cake to have chewy edges or burn. Another major problem with a dark pan is that the sides of your cake will bake quickly, but the middle will take longer, causing a dome to form in the middle of the cake. Baking a cake that does not cook evenly can be a frustrating process — especially if you've spent an hour putting a cake together and it won't bake! You can avoid this by choosing lighter-colored pans. How can you tell which pans are dark and which are light? It's not always as apparent as it seems.