What To Consider When Altering A Cake Recipe For Different Pan Sizes

The calculation above works the same way for circular pans. You'll just need a different equation to figure out the volume. Start by measuring the radius of the pan (aka half the length across) and the height. Then multiply the radius squared times pi, or 3.14, times the height. Once you have the volume, proceed normally with the rest of the calculations.

More often than not, scaling the recipe using these ratios may make measuring ingredients a challenge. One solution is to weigh the ingredients with a kitchen scale and multiply the weights when determining how much to add. This makes the amounts more precise, improving the final result.

This method also works when making a cake from a box. To decrease the yield, you can similarly measure or weigh the powder to determine how much of it you'll need to use, then do the same for the liquid ingredients. To increase the batter, you'll need to plan ahead and purchase an additional box of cake mix. Though these calculations may seem daunting, multiplication and division are quite easy when implemented. Whether you're making a bigger or smaller cake based on the number of guests or simply don't have the pan size called for in the recipe, this formula can be used to ensure your fluffiest cake still turns out as intended.