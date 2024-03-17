27 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Store-Bought Pancake Mix So Much Better

Whether you call them crepes, injera, dosa, msemen, or blini, pancakes are a staple of the human diet. Archaeological evidence discovered in Iraq's Shanidar Cave complex indicates humans were cooking something akin to a proto-pancake 70,000 years ago. The first ready-mix pancake flour was not introduced until 1889, however, by Chris L. Rutt and Charles G. Underwood, owners of the Pearl Milling Company. This revolutionized pancakes forever. Whether you make your own homemade pancake mix or purchase it pre-made, its ease and convenience can't be beat.

That said, these mixes can be bland. I know this better than most: Over the course of 18 years as the chef and owner of a bed and breakfast, I made thousands of pancakes. I know the secrets to transforming pitiful pancakes into heavenly hotcakes. While unexpected ingredients can improve pancakes (and make them more fanciful), I'm here to suggest some simple swaps for the primary ingredients often added to store-bought pancake mix. These substitutions for water, milk, eggs, and oil can accommodate various dietary restrictions, and transform the flavor and texture of the batter itself, making a pre-made mix so much better. Get your griddle ready — it's time for the best breakfast you've ever had.