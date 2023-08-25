Why You Should Never Get Rid Of Leftover Liquid From Canned Beans

When you cook with canned beans, what do you do with the liquid left over in the can? Most people simply toss it down the drain. This bean water, also known as aquafaba, doesn't look like much, so it's easy to see why people often get rid of it. However, aquafaba shouldn't be so easily cast aside.

Discarding this liquid could result in a loss of nutrients. Additionally, throwing it away is not the most sustainable choice. Finding ways to use canned bean water in your kitchen helps reduce food waste. Thankfully, you don't have to think too hard to figure out how to use aquafaba, as it's a versatile ingredient.

The properties of this slimy, briney fluid make it such an asset in the kitchen. Bean liquid can come in handy in many recipes, from baking to beverages. In the following sections, we'll explore some easy ways to use leftover liquid from canned beans, so you don't have to throw it away anymore.