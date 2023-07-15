When To Use Canned Coconut Milk Vs. Boxed

Canned and carton coconut milk have the same main ingredient but differ in flavor, texture, and composition. For starters, canned coconut milk is 73% water and boasts 48 grams of fat per cup, depending on the brand. Therefore, it's thicker and denser than cartoon coconut milk, which has around 35 grams of fat per cup. Its high fat content makes it ideal for puddings, dips, Thai and Indian dishes, pies, and other meals or snacks with a rich texture. It can be a delicious addition to coconut brown rice recipes, ranch dressing, ice cream, and casseroles.

The coconut milk sold in cans also has a more intense coconut flavor than other varieties. For this reason, it's often used in piña coladas, margaritas, butter mochi, cheesecakes, and other meals or beverages with a pronounced coconut taste. Additionally, it has a long shelf-life and can last up to five years if left unopened. Alternatively, transfer it to a jar or bottle and freeze it for up to three months.

By comparison, cartoon coconut milk has a milder flavor and lighter consistency, similar to cow's milk. This makes it suitable for coffee, tea, pancakes, and chia pudding. It's also worth mentioning that carton coconut milk is diluted with filtered water and may contain sugar, sorbitol, preservatives, and natural flavors. That's not the case with its canned counterpart, which usually has just two or three ingredients, such as coconut milk, water, and guar gum.