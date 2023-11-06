It's Time You Start Making Pancakes With Coconut Oil

Coconut oil's heyday of being touted as the ultimate healthy fat may be over, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't still have its share of benefits or ideal uses. While it is high in saturated fat, as with anything, moderation is key, and regardless of where scientists and nutritionists ultimately land on its healthiness, this is a tasty oil. The unrefined version has a natural coconutty profile that complements a variety of foods, while the refined version is more neutral but still carries a hint of the original aroma. Refined coconut oil also has a fairly high smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for those who like to use a higher heat with their classic morning pancakes.

Since the pan (or griddle) needs to be hot enough to cook the pancakes all the way through, an oil with a decent smoke point is your best bet. Higher heat also guarantees those perfect crispy edges that so many people love. However, if you prefer pancakes with soft edges you can turn the heat down a bit, but you'll probably want to make them a little thinner to ensure that the centers still come out fluffy and not gooey. Unrefined coconut oil has a much lower smoke point, similar to extra virgin olive oil, so you'll need to use it at a lower temperature than refined; one big benefit to using the unrefined stuff is that it will impart a light but noticeable coconut flavor.