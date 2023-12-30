Here's What Happens If You Over-Mix Pancake Batter

The next time you make a batch of classic pancakes, it may be tempting to continue mixing the pancake batter until all of the ingredients appear to be smoothly combined. After all, no one wants a stray bite of flour or egg in their pancakes. However, that very smoothness can be detrimental to the outcome of your flapjacks, including causing undesirable issues with texture.

The wet and dry pancake ingredients should first be combined separately, then lightly whisked together once you're ready to cook up the pancakes. A properly mixed batter should still look a little bit lumpy. Although it may seem counterintuitive to leave those lumps in if you want smooth flapjacks, the cooking process will likely take care of those lumps, so no one is at risk of getting a chunk of flour on the end of their fork.

Overmixing pancake batter can cause your flapjacks to deflate, for two main reasons. The stirring or whisking motion may cause the batter's air bubbles to pop, and can also cause too much gluten to develop. Air and small amounts of gluten are both essential in developing the ideal pancake texture. So although the finished pancakes might still taste fine, they may not feel as light and airy as you want them to.