A Spoonful Of Mayo Is The Secret To The Fluffiest Pancakes

Mayonnaise is taking cooking and baking by storm. The latest applications include making mayo ice cream, adding a dollop to soups, and using it for a base in frosting, all of which are forcing us to ask: Is all this mayonnaise necessary? But, once you try adding the condiment to pancake batter, you'll know the answer is a hard yes as it can be a key ingredient to unlocking truly fluffy breakfast stacks.

All you need to do is add two to three tablespoons of mayo into the bowl. It's seriously as simple as that to create a rich batter that's creamy and moist and will help fluff up each flapjack. There's no need to worry about the tangy taste of mayonnaise dominating the pancakes; the flavor will become subtle or non-existent once everything is cooked. However, it is best to use a mild variety like Hellman's Real mayonnaise to keep the taste even more subdued.

Once ready, enjoy your pancakes with a drizzle of maple syrup or a stick of butter, and say goodbye to flat stacks for good.