The Tangy Ingredient That's Sure To Liven Up Your Boxed Cake

Making a store-bought box of cake mix can be a great way to make baking quick and easy, while still giving your goodies a homemade taste. If you like your cakes extra moist, there are a few different ingredients you can add to that pre-measured mix. Pouring in a packet of pudding mix or swapping buttermilk for regular milk can both make your cakes a little moister. Some even suggest adding a little bit of melted ice cream to the batter.

One other addition that could benefit your boxed cake mix is a little bit of sour cream. The condiment might be more commonly found on top of tacos or mixed into mashed potatoes, but it can actually help to enhance both the flavor and texture of your boxed cake mixes. When you're mixing up your batter, add in half a cup of sour cream along with the rest of your wet ingredients. Once the sour cream has been completely mixed into the batter, you can pour it into your cake pans and bake according to the box's directions.