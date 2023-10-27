What Is A Flax Egg And How Do You Make One?

Flaxseed (Linum usitatissimum) is commonly used by many folks with specific eating habits, usually for its high fiber content. Smoothie drinkers add it to their blends, crunchy hippies use it in their bakes and salads, and those needing a boost for their bowels take it as a supplement. It contains essential Omega-3 fatty acids alongside various minerals like manganese and iron, making it a superfood of sorts. However, apart from its health benefits, vegans also use it as an egg replacement in baking, in a form known as "flax egg."

Folks who adhere to a vegan diet use many interesting ingredients and methods to replicate the properties of animal products in their cooking. To veganize a recipe usually requires the cook to figure out the taste and texture that needs to be simulated and how a particular ingredient acts as a bridge between other ingredients.

Eggs are one such ingredient, and we love using them in baking because they act as a binding agent, a sort of glue that contributes to the structure of many baked goods. Without eggs, the final product may be dense and crumbly. This is where flax eggs come in as a useful substitute, providing similar binding results as poultry eggs.