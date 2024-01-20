16 Delicious Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Pancake Mix

Give your boxed mix a savory upgrade when you cook bacon into the pancakes. First, start by cooking the bacon and having it ready to go. Pour the mix into the pan and allow it to start cooking. When the edges begin to set, but the top is still wet, take a piece of bacon or two and gently press them into the top. If you want them completely hidden, take a spoon and carefully pour some batter over top. Cover the pan for a minute while the pancake cooks. Once the bubbles pop and the flapjacks are ready to flip, you can turn them to finish cooking the other side and fully seal the meat.

If you just cooked your bacon and still have it in the pan, another option is to pour the batter right over the pieces. If you wish, you can use a tool to fold the slices in half first so the ends of the bacon don't protrude. With this method, keep an eye on how much grease is in the pan. If it is excessive, the batter soaks it up like a sponge. On the other hand, a small amount can benefit the flavor.