What 'Stiff Peaks' Means When Beating Egg Whites

If someone is baking and has to beat egg whites to make a delicious French meringue to top a tasty tart, classic ladyfinger cookies, or any other number of yummy desserts, they've likely noticed that many recipes mention whipping egg whites to stiff peaks. But for those who have never whipped egg whites before, it can be difficult to figure out exactly what a "stiff peak" is. Also, what is the difference between soft, firm, and stiff peaks? And does really it matter?

Well, the answer is yes — it does indeed matter. In fact, even though the difference between soft, firm, and stiff peaks can seem quite small, it can make or break a recipe. So, it is important to understand what soft and stiff peaks look like. But firstly, what do they even mean by peaks?

When a recipe refers to "peaks" in whipped egg whites what they mean is that the egg whites have enough air in them to form little mountains (or peaks) of fluffy batter when it's time to pull up the stand mixer and remove the whisk attachment from the bowl. The foamy peaks can be seen both in the bowl (in the spot where the whisk was removed) and on the end of the whisk when turned upside down.