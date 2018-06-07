Don’t you get tired of drinking the same old cocktail over and over? Many of us fall into the same routine every night upon returning home from work, when we pretend to be a bartender and make ourselves that one drink we learned to appreciate years ago. We all have our favorites: a gin and tonic with lime, a bourbon old fashioned, an extra-dirty martini, and on and on. This habit is hard to break, as we associate the enjoyment of these libations with our long days winding down and a time when we can kick our feet up and finally relax. This year, we rounded up our favorite summer cocktails to help you discover something new and exciting to sip on.

Summer Cocktails You Need to Make This Year Gallery

As the seasons change and the weather becomes warmer and warmer, your cocktail of choice should vary as well. You wouldn’t want to wear a thick wool sweater on a hot July day, so you probably don’t want a hot toddy then either. Don’t worry though, we have got you covered. From sparkling rosé sangria to the perfect mojito and even strawberry basil margaritas, make sure to try these summer cocktails you need to make this year.