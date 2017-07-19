The Best Daiquiri Recipe

Daiquiri Cocktail Recipe

In its simplest form, a daiquiri is a perfectly balanced ration of rum, lime juice, and simple syrup, shaken with ice and served up. This traditional version is a far superior — and far removed — relative of the familiar super-sugary, from-concentrate frozen concoction that has a barely-there alcohol content.

Try this for a classy, classic version of this well known but poorly represented beverage.