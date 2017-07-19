  1. Home
The Best Daiquiri Recipe
In its simplest form, a daiquiri is a perfectly balanced ration of rum, lime juice, and simple syrup, shaken with ice and served up. This traditional version is a far superior — and far removed — relative of the familiar super-sugary, from-concentrate frozen concoction that has a barely-there alcohol content.

Try this for a classy, classic version of this well known but poorly represented beverage.

Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces dark rum
  • 1 Ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 Ounce simple syrup

Directions

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
20g
29%
Sugar
29g
32%
Saturated Fat
11g
46%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
60g
46%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
2µg
0%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
5µg
6%
Calcium, Ca
45mg
5%
Choline, total
17mg
4%
Copper, Cu
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
6g
24%
Folate, total
10µg
3%
Iron, Fe
5mg
28%
Magnesium, Mg
109mg
34%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
175mg
25%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
5µg
9%
Sodium, Na
18mg
1%
Thiamin
1mg
91%
Water
25g
1%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
Daiquiri Shopping Tip

Buy your booze in bulk – transfer what you need into smaller bottles to stock your bar – you’ll save money and have enough leftover for your next party.

Daiquiri Cooking Tip

Add another layer of flavor to your cocktails by making your own simple syrup – combine equal parts sugar and water with whatever aromatics you like – fresh herbs, whole spices, citrus, or chile peppers – heat to dissolve sugar and strain before using.