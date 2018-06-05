The Perfect Mojito Recipe

The most refreshing cocktail for a hot summer day

This is a very simple and delicious drink to make, but unfortunately it gets muddled up (literally) too often. There are two important keys that will guarantee a perfect mojito every time. First, you must use fresh-squeezed lime juice. No premixes or bottled lime juice here — they just won't cut it. Second, the lime juice and simple syrup ratio must be 1:1. Do not take liberties. Use a jigger for accuracy. If you get these two things right, you'll be making perfect mojitos at every party!

Adapted from "101 Mojitos & Other Muddled Drinks" by Kim Haasarud.