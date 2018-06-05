  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
The Perfect Mojito Recipe

Jun 5, 2018 | 3:00 pm
By
The most refreshing cocktail for a hot summer day
the perfect mojito
istockphoto.com

This is a very simple and delicious drink to make, but unfortunately it gets muddled up (literally) too often. There are two important keys that will guarantee a perfect mojito every time. First, you must use fresh-squeezed lime juice. No premixes or bottled lime juice here — they just won't cut it. Second, the lime juice and simple syrup ratio must be 1:1. Do not take liberties. Use a jigger for accuracy. If you get these two things right, you'll be making perfect mojitos at every party!

Adapted from "101 Mojitos & Other Muddled Drinks" by Kim Haasarud.

1
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 10 to 15 mint leaves, plus sprig for garnish
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces premium rum (such as 10 Cane, Bacardi Superior, Cruzan)
  • Crushed ice
  • Splash of soda water

Directions

In the bottom of a rocks glass, muddle the mint leaves with the lime juice and simple syrup. (Muddle lightly to just release the oils in the mint, do not pulverize the leaves.) Add the rum.

Top with crushed ice and the soda water. Stir well from the bottom up. Garnish with the mint sprig and serve.

Mojito Shopping Tip

Buy your booze in bulk – transfer what you need into smaller bottles to stock your bar – you’ll save money and have enough leftover for your next party.

Mojito Cooking Tip

Add another layer of flavor to your cocktails by making your own simple syrup – combine equal parts sugar and water with whatever aromatics you like – fresh herbs, whole spices, citrus, or chile peppers – heat to dissolve sugar and strain before using.

